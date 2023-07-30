Raúl Jiménez Makes Debut with Fulham in Friendly Match Against Chelsea

Title: Raúl Jiménez Makes Debut for Fulham in Pre-Season Friendly Against Chelsea

Subtitle: The Mexican striker joins Fulham in hopes of rediscovering his best form

Fulham’s newest acquisition, Raúl Jiménez, had his debut with the team during a friendly match against Chelsea on their pre-season tour in the United States. The 32-year-old Mexican forward came on as a substitute in the second half, replacing his teammate Carlos Vincícius.

By the time Jiménez entered the pitch at FedExField in Maryland, Chelsea was already leading 2-0, courtesy of goals from Thiago Silva and Christopher Nkunku.

Raúl Jiménez signed with Fulham just a few days earlier on July 25, after leaving Wolverhampton, and has committed to the club until the summer of 2025. In his presentation, the Tepeji del Rio native expressed optimism about returning to his best form, following a challenging season with the Wolves.

“I will try to do my best for the team, one of the most iconic teams in the Premier League,” said Jiménez during the unveiling ceremony.

Fulham’s Upcoming Matches

As Fulham prepares for the upcoming 2023-24 Premier League season, they have important matches on their schedule. First, they will face Hoffenheim in Germany on August 5, followed by their English football season opener against Everton on August 12.

Fulham fans eagerly await Jiménez’s contributions as they hope for a successful return to the top-flight of English football. The Mexican striker has an opportunity to make a significant impact in his new team and make a strong impression in the Premier League once again.

Football enthusiasts will be closely monitoring Jiménez’s progress as he embarks on his new adventure with Fulham. Supporters and critics alike will be looking forward to witnessing his skills, goals, and contribution to the team’s journey in the upcoming season.

