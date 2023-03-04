Carnival Sunday, the Pala De Andrè of Ravenna is invaded by supporters of Fortitudo: the usual huge amount of fans arrives from Bologna, occupying the entire away sector. There Fossa celebrate the holidays properly, dressing up in the most diverse ways.

The home crowd looks straight out of the NBA: cheerleaders and so on, plus a signature banner (“Leoni Bizantini”). There was a tough battle on the pitch, in the end the hosts prevailed: for Effe it was a bad moment, at the end of the match the Bolognese reminded their players, never really in the match.

Photos and text by Stefano Brunetti