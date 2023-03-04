In an activity carried out in a coordinated manner between the district administration of Santa Marta through the Secretariat of Security and Citizen Coexistence and the Police and Army Gaula groups more than 100 merchants of the Public Market were socialized in prevention against extortion.

This was carried out with the objective of listening to the concerns of the merchants’ union and activating the work routes that guarantee citizen coexistence.

This is how he made it known Secretary of Security, Bladimir Torreswho explained that the activity was carried out as provided by the Alcaldesa Virna Johnson.

“We invite citizens to denounce through lines 165 and 147, that they do not pay any type of extortion or intimidation. The reception of the information is done in a secure manner,” said the official.

The community supported these actions as confirmed by José Palacio, a merchant from that commercial sector of the city who also stressed that the talks generate trust among the Samarians.

“I really like that these interventions are carried out, because they give us security, they give us confidence, we thank the mayoress. These days give us security and we invite the citizens to call the Gaula in any case”, said Palacio.

The head of the district security portfolio also indicated that the Alcaldia of Santa Marta It will continue with the days of socialization and crime prevention with the inter-institutional support in each of the three locations of the District.