Home News Socialize measures against extortion in the samarium trade
News

Socialize measures against extortion in the samarium trade

by admin
Socialize measures against extortion in the samarium trade

In an activity carried out in a coordinated manner between the district administration of Santa Marta through the Secretariat of Security and Citizen Coexistence and the Police and Army Gaula groups more than 100 merchants of the Public Market were socialized in prevention against extortion.

This was carried out with the objective of listening to the concerns of the merchants’ union and activating the work routes that guarantee citizen coexistence.

This is how he made it known Secretary of Security, Bladimir Torreswho explained that the activity was carried out as provided by the Alcaldesa Virna Johnson.

“We invite citizens to denounce through lines 165 and 147, that they do not pay any type of extortion or intimidation. The reception of the information is done in a secure manner,” said the official.

The community supported these actions as confirmed by José Palacio, a merchant from that commercial sector of the city who also stressed that the talks generate trust among the Samarians.

“I really like that these interventions are carried out, because they give us security, they give us confidence, we thank the mayoress. These days give us security and we invite the citizens to call the Gaula in any case”, said Palacio.

The head of the district security portfolio also indicated that the Alcaldia of Santa Marta It will continue with the days of socialization and crime prevention with the inter-institutional support in each of the three locations of the District.

See also  Monsignor Zanello's appeal: support motherhood or Carnia dies

You may also like

Police ask for information: dog attacks deer in...

Caucasia City Hall is destroyed amid protests over...

“My neighbor is disturbing me – what to...

Equipo Azul was left with the Comptroller’s Office...

Welcome to the German Depocratic Republic

How to clean and purify the house of...

CORRECTION: Usha Resources Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

Be careful, Sisbén has important announcements

65-year-old aunt rides 12 countries for 8 years...

Freeze egg cells preventively: Sipbachzellerin starts petition

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy