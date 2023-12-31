Rayados: Annoying? ‘Tano’ Ortiz expresses himself about the failed signing of Rodrigo Villagra – Soy Futbol

Rayados Fans Annoyed as Rodrigo Villagra Signing Falls Through

The Monterrey Rayados have been a hot topic in the world of Mexican soccer recently, and not necessarily for the best reasons. The failed signing of Rodrigo Villagra has left fans disappointed, and it seems even the team’s former coach, ‘Tano’ Ortiz, has something to say about it.

In an interview with Soy Futbol, Ortiz expressed his frustration about the failed signing, stating that Villagra had wanted to join the team, but for reasons unknown, the deal fell through.

But it’s not all bad news for Rayados fans, as the team has secured another potential addition to the squad. According to Diario Deportivo Récord, Jorge Rodríguez is aiming to join the Rayados for the Clausura 2024. The news has brought some excitement to the fans, who are hopeful that Rodríguez will make a significant impact on the team.

It seems that the drama surrounding the transfer window for Rayados is far from over. TUDN Liga MX has confirmed that Villagra will not be making his way to Monterrey, leaving fans and players disappointed.

However, it’s not just the fans and the former coach expressing their thoughts on the failed signing. According to EL NORTE, ‘Tato’ has also made a statement, revealing that Villagra had indeed wanted to come to Rayados.

But amidst the disappointment, there is a glimmer of hope for the team, as Mediotiempo has reported that Jorge Rodríguez is set to be the second reinforcement for Rayados. With this news, fans are eagerly awaiting the official announcement of the new addition to the team.

As the transfer window continues, Rayados fans are keeping a close eye on any potential new signings and hoping for positive news in the near future.

