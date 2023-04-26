Home » Rayo Vallecano – FC Barcelona
04/26/2023 at 23:00

CEST


Lewandowski scored the equalizer, but the referee ruled it out for a very fair offside

The Pole tries not to chain the fifth consecutive game without scoring against Rayo Vallecano

Robert Lewandowski continues to have no luck in recent games. In the last four he has not seen a goal and in the first half in Vallecas he was not lucky either. Despite the fact that he introduced the ball into the bottom of the goal, the referee annulled it for offside.

The action was invalidated in the first instance and ratified after the VAR review. Lewandowski was slightly advanced and Gil Manzano was right in his decision. Too bad for the Pole, he doesn’t want to go through a fifth game without scoring.

Pedri had given him a ballon d’or between the lines that Lewandowski finished off with success with the left leg, although its position was not legal.

Dimitrevsky thwarted him

Own ‘Lewa’ was able to score earlier in a one-on-one that he had with Dimitreviski, who came out quickly and blocked the option of scoring the first Barcelona goal.

Lewandowski, therefore, has not scored a goal since he scored a double in Elche on April 1. Before him Real Madridd (Cup) and in the League against Girona, Getafe and Atlético de Madrid could not sharpen the aim.

Despite this, Lewandowski is the top scorer in the First Division with 17 goals and his goals have helped FC Barcelona lead the League.

