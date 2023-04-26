Bea’s war against the uncivilized, a dog will collect the plastic abandoned in Castelbuono

by gds.it – ​​48 minutes ago

In the Municipality of Castelbuono, Bea will collect the plastic abandoned by uncivilized citizens in the woods, escarpments and streams: this is the name of the Labrador breed dog trained precisely to keep the environment clean, threatened by…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: “Bea’s war against uncivilized people, a dog will collect plastic abandoned in Castelbuono appeared 48 minutes ago in the online newspaper gds.it”.