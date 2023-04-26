Who is Carlos Ramón González, the new director of DAPRE?

The commotion caused by the decision to Gustavo Petro not having the services of several of its ministers, it also reached the Administrative Department of the Presidency of the Republic, ACCORDINGLYbecause its previous director Mauricio Lizcanopassed to the Ministry of ICT’s, the president appointed Carlos Ramon Gonzalez as the new manager.

The decision on this position of the ministerial cabinet was communicated Gustavo Petro on his Twitter account, where he reported in the same statement the new appointments that will be accompanying the different reforms that are taking place in the Congress of the republic.

In this sense, the ACCORDINGLYthe entity in charge of administrative issues that occur with the Presidency of the Republic, has a new person who has had background as a representative to the Chamber and party director, where he has stood out for his great knowledge of the environment.

Who is Carlos Ramón González?

For this position in ACCORDINGLYPetro announced González for his career in several processes that have stood out in national political life, such as the National Constituent Assembly of 1991, where he was a candidate, in addition to being a representative to the Chamber between 1991 and 1994.

He was also in the Bucaramanga Council between 1995 and 1998, where he supported the new achievement of the various projects that the capital of Bumanguesa had at the time. He was director of the Alianza Democrática M-19 party, between 2002 and 2005, in which he led his party’s proposals to be taken into account.

In addition to directing said party, he was also in charge of the Greens between 2005 and 2009, in which several of the components that the party has were established Green Alliance today.

Just as Carlos Ramón González, Luis Fernando Velasco came to the cabinet

In that sense, Luis Fernando Velascowho worked as director of the UNGRD (National Unit for Disaster Risk Management), will be in charge of giving a new face to the Ministry of the Interior, which Alfonso Prada left behind and which has as its flag in recent days, on the resolution of the conflict in Venezuela.

Born in Popayan, Luis Fernando Velasco He served as the Presidential Advisor for the Regions and was also in charge of the UNGRD. By profession he is a lawyer from the University of Cauca, with a master’s degree in Government and Public Administration from the Menéndez Pelayo International University.