Rayo Vallecano – Osasuna of LaLiga Santander: Schedule and where to watch on TV

04/14/2023 at 03:00

CEST


The Rayista team has two defeats and two draws in their last games

Those led by Jagoba Arrasate, on the other hand, accumulate two losses, one win and one draw

This Friday, to start with the Day 29 of LaLiga Santander 2022-2023he Vallecano Ray and the health They will play a new confrontation that will take place at the Vallecas Stadium.

In this regard, it should be noted that the group led by Andoni Iraola is positioned in the ninth place in the rankingadding up 37 points and +0 in goal differential. Regarding his last matches, they lost to Atlético de Madrid (2-1), they tied with Valencia (1-1), they tied with Girona (2-2) y they lost to Celta de Vigo (3-0).

Similarly, the squad of Jagoba Arrasate is located in the eighth place in the tablewhere are they con 38 points and -4 in his goal differential. In turn, its recent record in terms of the national tournament reports a victory over Elche (2-1), a draw with Mallorca (0-0), a defeat against Villarreal (3-0) y a defeat against Valencia (1-0).

SCHEDULE AND WHERE TO SEE THE MATCH ON TV

The confrontation that will take place between the Vallecano Ray and the health because of Day 29 of LaLiga Santander will take place on Friday, January 14 at 9:00 p.m.and can be enjoyed in Spain through GOL PLAY y DAZN.

