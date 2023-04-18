RB Leipzig: Why the club’s fans are demonstrating against Melanie Müller

RB Leipzig wins against Augsburg and consolidates its place in the Champions League. Not only the players cause a stir – during the game the fans turn against the trash singer Melanie Müller and her boyfriend, who is repeatedly associated with right-wing extremists.

Timo Werner was annoyed, although the striker had almost single-handedly bagged RB Leipzig 3: 2 against FC Augsburg with two goals and an assist. “If you see how Dortmund and Bayern are weakening a bit at the moment, then you should actually bite each other in the back twice or three times,” said Werner.

The striker reflected on the missed opportunities of the past few weeks. Those games in which “we lost feathers” and weren’t any better. Without the defeats against Union Berlin, Mainz and Bochum, Leipzig would now be at the top of the table. Instead, six points are missing to BVB and one more to Bayern.

Nevertheless, the atmosphere in the Leipzig stadium was good. The fans honored a strong game by their team. However, the supporters did not only draw attention to themselves with the support of their team. During the game, they unfurled a banner in the fan block that read: “No Safespace for Nazis. M. Müller out of the ZS (Central Stadium; Editor’s Note).“

House search at Müller

Melanie Müller, who once fought for the bachelor’s degree on a dating show and ate disgusting things in the RTL jungle, was in Leipzig’s away win against Hertha BSC (1-0) last week with her friend Andreas Kunz in the Leipzig fan block in the Berlin Olympic Stadium . Kunz was wearing a jacket from the Thor Steinar brand, which is popular with right-wing extremists. Kunz was therefore expelled from the block. A week later, in the home game against Augsburg, the fans made it clear once again that they didn’t want Müller to be alone in the stadium.

The Ballermann singer has repeatedly caused scandals in the past. Last fall, the Leipzig police searched Müller’s house after a video recording of one of her concerts became public. The video, which is also available to the public prosecutor, should show how the singer raised her right arm a few times during a performance in Leipzig in mid-September. During the search, evidence is to be secured and then evaluated, the spokeswoman said. Müller had rejected the allegations and any proximity to “right-wing extremists or nationalist ideas”.