World

Palermo, from tomorrow traffic stop for 4 days on the Bailey bridge: inconvenience is feared

Palermo, from tomorrow traffic stop for 4 days on the Bailey bridge: inconvenience is feared

Stop from tomorrow to traffic on the Bailey bridge, in Palermo, until Friday 21 April, and another chaos is feared in the style of via Crispi. To impose the ordinance 534 of April 12 of the mobility office. Restrictions necessary to allow the Coime workers to intervene on the connection between the Guadagna…

