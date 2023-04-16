Home » RBC Heritage: Matt Fitzpatrick leads after third-round 63 at Harbour Town
Fitzpatrick won his first major with victory at the US Open in 2022
-14 M Fitzpatrick (Eng); -13 P Cantlay (US); -12 J Spieth (US); -11 T Fleetwood (Eng), M Hubbard (US), T Moore (US), S Scheffler (US), J Walker (US)
Selected others: -8 J Rahm (Spa), A Rai (Eng), J Rose (Eng); -7 C Morikawa (US); -5 T Hatton (Eng)
England’s Matt Fitzpatrick moved into the lead at the RBC Heritage after a superb eight-under 63 in the third round at Harbour Town.

The 28-year-old, who won the US Open in 2022, carded an eagle and six birdies to move to 14 under in South Carolina.

Fitzpatrick’s eagle came when he holed a 149-yard approach on the third hole.

Patrick Cantlay is second on 13 under after a 66 while fellow American Jordan Spieth, who shot the same score, is third on 12 under.

England’s Tommy Fleetwood carded a 68 to move to 11 under.

Spain’s Masters champion Jon Rahm is eight under after his third-round 69, alongside English duo Justin Rose (72) and Aaron Rai (71).

