Emma Harries scored twice in 15 minutes to earn Reading a point against relegation rivals Brighton

Substitute Emma Harries made a dramatic impact with two goals as Reading fought back for a draw against Women’s Super League relegation rivals Brighton.

Second-bottom Brighton were 2-0 up and cruising after 13 minutes thanks to a brace from Veatriki Sarri.

However, Harries’ introduction off the bench at half-time turned the game in the home side’s favour.

She scored less than a minute into the second half and then again on the hour mark to earn Reading a point.