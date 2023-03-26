Substitute Emma Harries made a dramatic impact with two goals as Reading fought back for a draw against Women’s Super League relegation rivals Brighton.
Second-bottom Brighton were 2-0 up and cruising after 13 minutes thanks to a brace from Veatriki Sarri.
However, Harries’ introduction off the bench at half-time turned the game in the home side’s favour.
She scored less than a minute into the second half and then again on the hour mark to earn Reading a point.
Line-ups
Reading Women
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Moloney
- 16Mrs. Keith
- 5EvansSubstituted forHarriesat 45′minutesBooked at 86mins
- 3Another one
- 2Bryson
- 51TroelsgaardSubstituted forVanhaevermaetat 81′minutes
- 20Moore
- 28Woodham
- 9Oakland
- 23Rowe
- 7WellingsSubstituted forHendrixat 90+3′minutes
Substitutes
- 11Wade
- 12Harries
- 15Hendrix
- 17Caldwell
- 25Burns
- 27Vanhaevermaet
- 30Poulter
- 36Elwood
Brighton Women
Formation 4-5-1
- 25Williams
- 16Kullberg
- 21Morse
- 5Mountain waterSubstituted forCarterat 29′minutesBooked at 90mins
- 3Pattinson
- 22Robinson
- 8Connolly
- 10Let’s be
- 7SarriSubstituted forThe bankat 68′minutes
- 2Fox
- 9Lee
Substitutes
- 1Walsh
- 4Visalli
- 12The bank
- 13Stott
- 14Park
- 18Carter
- 20Williams
- 24Ferguson
- 51Lane
Live Text
-
Match ends, Reading Women 2, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 2.
-
Second Half ends, Reading Women 2, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 2.
-
Attempt blocked. Jade Moore (Reading Women) header from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Lily Woodham with a cross.
-
Corner, Reading Women. Conceded by Libby Bance.
-
Attempt missed. Emma Mukandi (Reading Women) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a set piece situation.
-
Substitution, Reading Women. Brooke Hendrix replaces Charlie Wellings.
-
Danielle Carter (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
-
Foul by Julia Olme (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).
-
Lily Woodham (Reading Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
-
Attempt missed. Libby Bance (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Lee Geum-Min with a headed pass following a set piece situation.
-
Emma Harries (Reading Women) is shown the yellow card.
-
Jorja Fox (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
-
Foul by Emma Harries (Reading Women).
-
Katie Robinson (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
-
Foul by Rachel Rowe (Reading Women).
-
Attempt missed. Poppy Pattinson (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Libby Bance.
-
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
-
Substitution, Reading Women. Justine Vanhaevermaet replaces Sanne Troelsgaard.
-
Delay in match because of an injury Grace Moloney (Reading Women).
-
Jorja Fox (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.