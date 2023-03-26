Home Sports Reading 2-2 Brighton: Royals fight back in four-goal thriller with relegation rivals
Sports

Reading 2-2 Brighton: Royals fight back in four-goal thriller with relegation rivals

by admin
Reading 2-2 Brighton: Royals fight back in four-goal thriller with relegation rivals
Emma Harries scored twice in 15 minutes to earn Reading a point against relegation rivals Brighton

Substitute Emma Harries made a dramatic impact with two goals as Reading fought back for a draw against Women’s Super League relegation rivals Brighton.

Second-bottom Brighton were 2-0 up and cruising after 13 minutes thanks to a brace from Veatriki Sarri.

However, Harries’ introduction off the bench at half-time turned the game in the home side’s favour.

She scored less than a minute into the second half and then again on the hour mark to earn Reading a point.

Line-ups

Reading Women

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Moloney
  • 16Mrs. Keith
  • 5EvansSubstituted forHarriesat 45′minutesBooked at 86mins
  • 3Another one
  • 2Bryson
  • 51TroelsgaardSubstituted forVanhaevermaetat 81′minutes
  • 20Moore
  • 28Woodham
  • 9Oakland
  • 23Rowe
  • 7WellingsSubstituted forHendrixat 90+3′minutes

Substitutes

  • 11Wade
  • 12Harries
  • 15Hendrix
  • 17Caldwell
  • 25Burns
  • 27Vanhaevermaet
  • 30Poulter
  • 36Elwood

Brighton Women

Formation 4-5-1

  • 25Williams
  • 16Kullberg
  • 21Morse
  • 5Mountain waterSubstituted forCarterat 29′minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 3Pattinson
  • 22Robinson
  • 8Connolly
  • 10Let’s be
  • 7SarriSubstituted forThe bankat 68′minutes
  • 2Fox
  • 9Lee

Substitutes

  • 1Walsh
  • 4Visalli
  • 12The bank
  • 13Stott
  • 14Park
  • 18Carter
  • 20Williams
  • 24Ferguson
  • 51Lane

Live Text

See also  Summary, goals and result of Barcelona-Villarreal

You may also like

in Catalonia, Primoz Roglic wins his duel against...

The Suns beat the 76ers by 20 points...

The conclusion of the team SP belonged to...

Wrexham v Connah’s Quay: Record crowd of 9,511...

Rodionov wins Challenger, Ofner loses in final

NBA, the ranking in the two conferences

HERMAN FRISON E LA GAND-WEVELGEM 1990 IN CUI...

Zatlúkal and Groh are champions in the ski...

MotoGp, Bagnaia also wins the Sunday race in...

Nordic combi: Riiber has the last word in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy