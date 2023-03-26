Someone has gone to summer time, someone else hasn’t. And the Lebanese no longer know what time it is. At the last minute, the Lebanese government decided to delay the start of summer time by a month, at least until the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. Only last Thursday did the Lebanese government announce interim Prime Minister Najib Mikati’s decision to move the start of summer time to April 21. Some institutions have followed the indications, while others have refused to do so: many Lebanese have found themselves in the position of having to juggle work and school schedules in different time zones, in a country that at its widest point measures just 88 kilometers .

Many Christian politicians and institutions, including the Maronite Church, the nation’s largest, have rejected the time shift.

The decision was not reasoned, but a video of a meeting between interim prime minister Mikati and Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri, leaked by local media, shows Berri asking Mikati to postpone the application of daylight saving time to allow Muslims to break their Ramadan fast one hour early. Mikati replies that he has made a similar proposal, but goes on to say that implementing the change would be difficult because it would cause problems with airline flight schedules.

And Berri intervenes: «Which flights?». Following the announcement of the postponement of daylight savings time, Lebanese state airline Middle East Airlines said the departure times of all scheduled flights from Beirut airport between Sunday and April 21 will be brought forward by one hour. Now. The country’s two cell phone networks have sent messages to citizens asking them to change their clocks to manual rather than automatic so as not to change the time at midnight, although in many cases the time is advanced anyway.

While public institutions are, in theory, bound by the government’s decision, many private institutions, including television stations, schools and businesses, have announced that they would ignore the decision and switch to daylight saving time on Sunday, as previously planned.