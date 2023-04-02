Home Sports Real Madrid celebrate their highest win of the season with Alaba
Real Madrid clinched their highest competitive win of the current season on Sunday. The “Royal” made the now La Liga 16. Real Valladolid fell 6-0 and are still twelve points behind leaders FC Barcelona after the 27th round. The Catalans had already won 4-0 at Elche on Saturday.

Central defender David Alaba made his comeback in the starting line-up at Real and was substituted in the 69th minute. It was already 4-0. For the ÖFB team captain, it was the first appearance in the Spanish upper house since February 18 after recovering from a thigh injury.

After Rodrygo’s opening goal (22′), star striker Karim Benzema scored a flawless hat-trick within seven minutes (29′, 32′, 36′). The 35-year-old Frenchman is number two in the league with 14 goals this season behind Barca striker Robert Lewandowski (17). Marco Asensio (73rd) and Lucas Vazquez (91st) rounded off the runaway victory in the second half.

