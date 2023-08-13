Real Madrid Defender Éder Militao Sidelined for Months with Torn ACL

Real Madrid Defender Éder Militao Suffers Torn ACL, Out for Several Months

Madrid, Aug 13, 2023 – Real Madrid defender Éder Militao has been diagnosed with a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his left knee. The injury occurred during a match against Athletic Bilbao when Militao attempted to steal the ball from Oihan Sancet, resulting in a twist of his knee.

After undergoing tests, the Brazilian player’s injury was confirmed, and he is set to undergo surgery in the coming days, according to a statement by Real Madrid on their official website. The recovery process is expected to keep him sidelined for several months.

This unfortunate setback presents a challenge for Real Madrid’s coach, Charles Ancelotti, as Militao was a regular starting center-back. The team will now rely on players such as David Praises, Antonio Ruediger, and Captain Nacho Fernández to fill in the position.

Unfortunately, this is not the first major knee injury that Real Madrid has had to deal with recently, as goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois also suffered a similar ACL tear during training last Thursday. The recovery period for Courtois is estimated to be around eight months, suggesting that Militao’s return could take a similar timeframe, depending on his progress.

In addition to Militao, Turkish player Arda Guler may also undergo surgery for discomfort in the meniscus of his right leg. However, Guler’s recovery period is expected to be shorter compared to his teammates.

Real Madrid will now have to adapt their defensive strategy due to these significant injuries, as they aim to maintain their competitive edge in both domestic and international competitions.