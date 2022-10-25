Florentino Perez was operated on this morning to remove a lump from a lung. The surgery was scheduled and, according to what was revealed by the Madrid sports newspaper Marca, was carried out with a positive outcome. The 75-year-old president of Real Madrid was operated on at the Puerta de Hierro University Hospital in Majadahonda, a stone’s throw from the Spanish capital and will remain hospitalized for a few days.

tonight the champions

—

On Saturday evening the president was regularly in his place on the stage of the Bernabeu and after the victory with Sevilla he took the field to reward Luka Modric for the 450 games played with Real Madrid. Given the operation, Perez was unable to accompany the team to Germany: tonight Carlo Ancelotti leads Madrid against Leipzig on the penultimate day of the Champions League group.