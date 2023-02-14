The Real Madrid coach will appear this Tuesday in the press room at the Ciudad Deportiva de Valdebebas

The Madrid team is obliged to add the three points against Elche to return to eight points behind Barcelona

Carlo Ancelotti, Real Madrid coach, appears this Tuesday in the press room of the Ciudad Deportiva de Valdebebas before the match against Elche, corresponding to matchday 21 of the Santander League and which could not be played due to the Club World Cup.

The Italian coach faces the game with Hazard and Mendy out due to injury, while Lucas Vázquez, Courtois and Kroos, who did not exercise due to gastroenteritis, are doubtful. Vinicius, sanctioned, will not enter the call. That is why Ancelotti has given him three extra days off. Militao returns after his injury.

