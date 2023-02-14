The Real Madrid coach will appear this Tuesday in the press room at the Ciudad Deportiva de Valdebebas
The Madrid team is obliged to add the three points against Elche to return to eight points behind Barcelona
Carlo Ancelotti, Real Madrid coach, appears this Tuesday in the press room of the Ciudad Deportiva de Valdebebas before the match against Elche, corresponding to matchday 21 of the Santander League and which could not be played due to the Club World Cup.
The Italian coach faces the game with Hazard and Mendy out due to injury, while Lucas Vázquez, Courtois and Kroos, who did not exercise due to gastroenteritis, are doubtful. Vinicius, sanctioned, will not enter the call. That is why Ancelotti has given him three extra days off. Militao returns after his injury.
The real Madrid he is forced to add the three points against the bottom team to recover the eight points away from Barcelona.
Barcelona: “They are doing very well. They are a solid team that have changed their way of playing a bit. They have conceded little and that is the key to success. They cannot be compared with other teams. They have players with special individual quality” .
Vinicius drops: “Nobody can play him. He’s not here. Someone else will play in this position, which is Rodrygo.”
Guardiola says that after winning so much we are not the same. What do you think?: “I don’t think it’s a problem for Real Madrid. History says that winning helps you win. When you win, you feel things that you want to repeat. The fact of what happened last year is a great motivation for try to repeat it, or so that others cannot feel what you have felt. For us it is a motivation to try to do this and we are going to try starting tomorrow. We have a disadvantage in the League and we have to fight every game “.
Camavinga as a winger: “I’m thinking about whether he will continue there. He has played well, he can play there. He is a very strong midfielder. As an emergency he can play there. Alaba is also an option, like Nacho. In the emergency Camavinga can play on the wing, If there is no emergency, he will play as a pivot”.
Courtois and Vinicius: “I don’t know the FIFPro list. If Vinicius is not there it seems strange to me. They have made a mistake, I think, the list has not gone well. Courtois has started training. He will not be there tomorrow, I think he will return against Osasuna. Lucas Vázquez returns tomorrow and we have Kroos out, who has a problem”.
“We feel good, with good feelings. Delighted to enjoy the title with our fans.”
