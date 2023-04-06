8
Ancelotti’s team wins 4-0 in the second leg of the Copa del Rey and eliminates Barcelona
Real Madrid wins 4-0 in the second leg of the Copa del Rey and eliminates Barcelona (after a 1-0 defeat in the first leg): here is Carlo Ancelotti’s speech in the locker room at the end of the game. The coach’s phrase that causes the players to roar is: «Tomorrow day off!»
April 6, 2023 – Updated April 6, 2023, 2:29 pm
© breaking latest news
See also In Chasiv Yar where the circle is tightening for the siege of Bakhmut. The resistance of civilians living in the front areas - Corriere TV