Sports

Ancelotti’s team wins 4-0 in the second leg of the Copa del Rey and eliminates Barcelona

Real Madrid wins 4-0 in the second leg of the Copa del Rey and eliminates Barcelona (after a 1-0 defeat in the first leg): here is Carlo Ancelotti’s speech in the locker room at the end of the game. The coach’s phrase that causes the players to roar is: «Tomorrow day off!»

April 6, 2023 – Updated April 6, 2023, 2:29 pm

