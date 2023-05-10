Home » Real Madrid-Manchester City, Guardiola: ‘The return? It will be a tough race
Real Madrid-Manchester City, Guardiola: ‘The return? It will be a tough race

"It will be a terribly tough comeback"

Pep Guardiola analyzes the match at the Bernabeu in the first leg of the Champions League with great lucidity. A match finished in a draw with a score of 1-1 which leaves qualification totally in the balance. A game with two faces in which, in the first half, Manchester City dominated at times: “It was a balanced match. When we were better on the pitch they scored for us, when they were better we drew – he tells BT Sport – At times it seemed like last year’s match. The opinion I had of Real Madrid remains the same and the final will be decided in Manchester.”

“It will be a terribly tough comeback”

A level result that was different from the 4-3 success that characterized the first leg last season: “We played better last year in the first leg where we won 4-3 and Real Madrid came out stronger from a of the result – he concludes – It will be a terribly tough match. We will see where we can improve in the defensive phase and where we can be more effective in the opposing area”.



