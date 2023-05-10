Real Madrid-Manchester City, Guardiola: ‘The return? It will be a tough race

Pep Guardiola analyzes the match at the Bernabeu in the first leg of the Champions League with great lucidity. A match finished in a draw with a score of 1-1 which leaves qualification totally in the balance. A game with two faces in which, in the first half, Manchester City dominated at times: “It was a balanced match. When we were better on the pitch they scored for us, when they were better we drew – he tells BT Sport – At times it seemed like last year’s match. The opinion I had of Real Madrid remains the same and the final will be decided in Manchester.”