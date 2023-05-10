13,119 citizen registration procedures to vote in territorial elections in Cesar

After six months of opening the process of registering citizens to vote in the territorial elections on October 29, the Registry has carried out 13,119 procedures in the department of Cesar.

The entity reported that only people should register who changed their place of residence and want to update their polling placeas well as foreigners in Colombia who wish to participate in this electoral day and have a foreigner’s identity card with resident status, in force and issued by Colombian Migration.

ABOUT THE PROCESS

The registration process can be carried out at any office of the Registrar’s Office at the departmental level from Monday to Friday, in the schedule from 8 am to 4 pmor in the different mobile points located throughout the department.

In the city of Valledupar they can also do it in the different malls Guatapurí, Unicentro, Megamall and Mayales Plaza, from 11 am to 8 pm, presenting the yellow ID with holograms, the digital ID (in its physical version or on the mobile device) or the foreigner ID.

Before carrying out the registration process, voters are recommended to consult their polling place on the website of the National Registry of Civil Status, typing your ID number.