Martin Mojžis: Ivan Šimko? OMG! | Opinions | .a week

I do not know Ivan Šimko (as well as Ivan Mikloš and Mikuláš Dzurind) personally. I have no personal relationship with him at all. But I remember him.

He is, so to speak, the spiritual father of the SDK. That was an electoral party composed of five real parties, due to bypassing Mečiar’s brutal foul on electoral coalitions. After the successful elections, this party refused to return to the original parent parties – in other words, it tried to tunnel the parent parties.