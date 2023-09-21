Home » Real Madrid | The four Madrid youth players, summoned on November 8
Real Madrid | The four Madrid youth players, summoned on November 8

Real Madrid | The four Madrid youth players, summoned on November 8

21/09/2023

According to SER, the judge has summoned the four Madrid youth players to testify on November 8

They are being investigated for the possible dissemination of a sexual video of a minor under 16 years of age

The four youth players investigated for the possible dissemination of a sexual video of a minor under 16 years of age, They have been summoned to testify on November 8 by the Judge leading the investigation.

According to Cadena SER, legal sources report thate Court number 3 of San Bartolomé de Tirajana (Gran Canaria) has summoned to declare to the four youth players, as investigated, by videoconference. In addition, he has also requested the criminal records of all of them.

Last week, three of them were arrested by the Civil Guard for an alleged crime of revealing secrets of a sexual nature, and They were released. These are footballers from the quarry, a player from Castilla and three players from Real Madrid C.

These events date back to a complaint filed on September 6 in the Canary Islands. by the mother of a minor. She went to report the events and reported that one of the detainees recorded a sexual video of her daughter. to disseminate it later.

