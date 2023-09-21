Audi Q4 e-tron, the autonomy exceeds 560 kilometers. It becomes more powerful, efficient and technological

Listen to the audio version of the article

The Audi Q4 e-tron is updated and does so by becoming more efficient, increasing autonomy, available power and standard and optional equipment. Able to travel up to 562 kilometers depending on the models, in the most powerful versions it sees an increase in power of 82 horsepower and direct current charging reaches 175 kW. Driving dynamics have also improved, thanks to the more direct steering and revised suspension calibration, while the Adas offer is enriched with the debut of assisted lane change. Opening of orders from October

Audi Q4 e-tron 2024, autonomy and performance

The update of the Q4 e-tron range, in SUV and Sportback versions, sees an improvement in the performance of the permanent magnet synchronous motor. The Audi Q4 Sportback 45 e-tron, evolution of the 40 e-tron 2WD version, sees the autonomy reach 562 kilometers with WLTP approval equal to 22 km more than the previous model. The increase in autonomy is even more significant given the growth in power: both the SUV variant and the Sportback in the 45 e-tron 2WD configuration reach 286 horsepower compared to 104 in the 40 e-tron version. The sprint from 0 to 100 km/h is thus covered in 6.7 seconds instead of 8.5 seconds. Power also increases in the 45 e-tron versions with Quattro all-wheel drive, rising from 265 to 286 horsepower and with a 0/100 km/h time dropped to 6.6 seconds. At the top of the offer we find the 55 e-tron quattro, which has gone from 299 to 340 horsepower: 0-100 km/h is reduced from 6.2 seconds to 5.4 seconds. For all versions, maximum speed limited to 180 km/h.

Audi Q4 e-tron quattro, DC charging up to 175 kW

All versions of the Audi Q4 e-tron are equipped with a 77 kWh net (82 kWh nominal) battery now with optimized cell chemistry. This translates into an improvement in direct current charging power: it is thus possible to bring the energy level from 10% to 80% in 28 minutes. The quattro all-wheel drive variants can count on a maximum charging power of 175 kW in DC, 40 kW more than the previous model. The e-tron trip planner navigation and itinerary planning system favors HPC (High Power Charging) stations, to the advantage of rapid charging.

Assisted lane changing and richer equipment

The update of the Q4 e-tron has also improved the provision of driving assistants, with the arrival for the first time of assisted lane change in combination with adaptive cruise assist. Active on the motorway at speeds above 90 km/h, the system uses white arrows in the instrument panel and within the viewing area of ​​the augmented reality head-up display to indicate to the driver whether or not it is safe to change lanes. If you start the maneuver by touching the direction indicator, the system actively assists the driver in steering thanks to data detected by the rear radar. The standard equipment has increased, with the comfort key now standard starting from the entry level, while the electric tailgate with “foot” opening also becomes standard on the standard bodywork and not just the Sportback as in the past.

Audi Q4 e-tron, improved sound

The new Audi character sound, digitally generated through two external speakers located in the rear section of the car and two speakers “drowned” in the rear door panels, varies according to the load of the powertrain and the speed of the car. If necessary, it can be deactivated at any time via the Audi drive select menu. The new acoustic identity does not affect the Avas function, which is mandatory by law.