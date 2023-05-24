Real Madrid – Vallecano 2:1, Real Madrid won after two defeats in the league

Before the match, the Real players wore jerseys with the name and number 20 of their teammate Vinício Junior, who was the target of racist insults several times this season in Sunday’s game in Valencia. The fans also showed support for their star, who watched the match only from the box of honor alongside club president Florentino Pérez due to knee problems. Symbolically, in the 20th minute, they stood up, clapped and chanted Vinício’s name.

Eleven minutes later, captain Karim Benzema opened the scoring, bypassing the goalkeeper and finishing into an open goal. In the 84th minute, Raúl de Tomás equalized, but a minute before the end of regular time, Rodrygo made the decision with a penalty kick. After scoring the goal, the Brazilian clenched his hand into a fist in a gesture symbolizing the fight against racism and thus dedicated the winning goal to his compatriot Vinício. Real succeeded after a crushing 0-4 defeat to Manchester City in the Champions League semi-final second leg and a subsequent 0-1 loss at Valencia.

Villarreal kept their theoretical hope of advancing to the Champions League thanks to a 2-0 victory over Cádiz. Both goals were scored in the first half by Nicolas Jackson, and former Spanish international Pepe Reina picked up a clean sheet in his 1,000th professional game. Fifth-placed Villarreal is five points behind fourth-placed San Sebastian.