Home » Real Madrid – Vallecano 2:1, Real Madrid won after two defeats in the league
Sports

Real Madrid – Vallecano 2:1, Real Madrid won after two defeats in the league

by admin
Real Madrid – Vallecano 2:1, Real Madrid won after two defeats in the league

Before the match, the Real players wore jerseys with the name and number 20 of their teammate Vinício Junior, who was the target of racist insults several times this season in Sunday’s game in Valencia. The fans also showed support for their star, who watched the match only from the box of honor alongside club president Florentino Pérez due to knee problems. Symbolically, in the 20th minute, they stood up, clapped and chanted Vinício’s name.

Eleven minutes later, captain Karim Benzema opened the scoring, bypassing the goalkeeper and finishing into an open goal. In the 84th minute, Raúl de Tomás equalized, but a minute before the end of regular time, Rodrygo made the decision with a penalty kick. After scoring the goal, the Brazilian clenched his hand into a fist in a gesture symbolizing the fight against racism and thus dedicated the winning goal to his compatriot Vinício. Real succeeded after a crushing 0-4 defeat to Manchester City in the Champions League semi-final second leg and a subsequent 0-1 loss at Valencia.

Villarreal kept their theoretical hope of advancing to the Champions League thanks to a 2-0 victory over Cádiz. Both goals were scored in the first half by Nicolas Jackson, and former Spanish international Pepe Reina picked up a clean sheet in his 1,000th professional game. Fifth-placed Villarreal is five points behind fourth-placed San Sebastian.

Spanish Football League – Round of 36:
Elche – FC Sevilla 1:1 (25. Morente – 10. Lamela)
Villarreal – Cádiz 2:0 (21. to 45. + 2 Jackson)
Real Madrid – Vallecano 2:1 (31. Benzema, 89. Rodrygo – 84. De Tomás)
22:00 Betis Sevilla – Getafe
22:00 Spanish Barcelona – Atlético Madrid
See also  Analysis of the 3: 3 against Saint-Gilloise: Union Berlin makes life difficult for itself

You may also like

the C races will only be visible on...

After completing the first goal, Kováč was beaming,...

Give the Ball to Bobby #29

Handball: Hypo NÖ celebrates its 45th championship title

Supplements and sports drinks: which ones to choose...

Fortitudo Bologna prevails in the sprint over Cento...

From the transfer market to the penalty: Juve,...

Formula 1: New boom also causes discord

If you’re tired of waiting forever for legumes...

Gaia, who is the singer of the Mameli...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy