Home » Leporano, recovery of the natural park and development of soft mobility – design competition – open procedure
News

Leporano, recovery of the natural park and development of soft mobility – design competition – open procedure

by admin
Leporano, recovery of the natural park and development of soft mobility – design competition – open procedure

Delivery 1st degree by 31 August 2023

The Municipality of Leporano, in the province of Taranto, has reopened the terms of participation in the design competition, announced last February, for the recovery and tourist valorisation of the ex-Battery Cattaneo natural park.

The administration invites planners to conceive solutions that enhance biodiversity, stimulate curiosity about the natural world and encourage a range of activities, from sports to exhibitions. An idea of ​​soft mobility to and from the urban center and to other places of interest in the area will have to be developed.

The completion of the existing, partially built buildings is required, without further consumption of land and in compliance with the existing constraints.

The project must have a social scope, promote inclusion, especially among young people, encourage cultural development, simplify the organization of events, improve the accessibility and use of public spaces, all in compliance with the legislation on overcoming of architectural barriers. The use of eco-compatible and/or local technologies and materials is encouraged.

The estimated cost for the construction of the work (works) including safety charges is equal to an estimated value of 4,000,000 euros plus VAT.

COMPETITION PROCEDURE

The competition, free of charge and anonymously, is divided into two levels:

  • the first level – elaboration of proposed ideas – is aimed at select THREE creative proposalsto be admitted to the second degree.
  • the second level – project elaboration – is aimed at identifying the best project among those presented by the admitted competitors.

Papers requested – first degree

  • Graphic representation of the design idea
  • Illustrative and technical report of the design choices
  • Cost/benefit analysis
See also  Newly discovered chamber in the Pyramid of Cheops at Giza

Evaluation criteria

  • up to 30 points | Urban planning and landscape insertion
  • up to 50 points | Architectural quality and qualitative aspects
  • up to 20 points | Functional aspects

award

The winner will receive a total prize of 34,000 euros. It should be noted that no other refunds are foreseen.

Announcement and documentation
[ comuneleporano.it ]

The notice of reopening of the terms was published on 05.19.2023
Official Journal 5th Special Series – Public Contracts n.57

The expiration dates displayed are the result of editorial activity. The only official dates are those contained in the text of the announcement and/or on the website of whoever organizes or promotes the competition. Always check its validity with the Competition Organizing Body.

published on:

You may also like

Gladly! More than 500 students received the Imderma...

The gas and oil reserves that Colombia has

Video of arrest with batons in Milan, investigation...

Real Madrid pays tribute to Vinicius with a...

They denied evidence to the former secretary of...

He travels clinging to the back of the...

Rahul Gandhi suddenly traveled to Chandigarh in a...

At what age should dogs be sterilized?

Fatal accident with a kayak in the Aurina...

Daughter’s graduation is first happiness at home after...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy