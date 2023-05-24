Leporano, recovery of the natural park and development of soft mobility – design competition – open procedure

Delivery 1st degree by 31 August 2023

The Municipality of Leporano, in the province of Taranto, has reopened the terms of participation in the design competition, announced last February, for the recovery and tourist valorisation of the ex-Battery Cattaneo natural park.

The administration invites planners to conceive solutions that enhance biodiversity, stimulate curiosity about the natural world and encourage a range of activities, from sports to exhibitions. An idea of ​​soft mobility to and from the urban center and to other places of interest in the area will have to be developed.

The completion of the existing, partially built buildings is required, without further consumption of land and in compliance with the existing constraints.

The project must have a social scope, promote inclusion, especially among young people, encourage cultural development, simplify the organization of events, improve the accessibility and use of public spaces, all in compliance with the legislation on overcoming of architectural barriers. The use of eco-compatible and/or local technologies and materials is encouraged.

The estimated cost for the construction of the work (works) including safety charges is equal to an estimated value of 4,000,000 euros plus VAT.

COMPETITION PROCEDURE

The competition, free of charge and anonymously, is divided into two levels:

the first level – elaboration of proposed ideas – is aimed at select THREE creative proposals to be admitted to the second degree.

to be admitted to the second degree. the second level – project elaboration – is aimed at identifying the best project among those presented by the admitted competitors.

Papers requested – first degree

Graphic representation of the design idea

Illustrative and technical report of the design choices

Cost/benefit analysis

Evaluation criteria

up to 30 points | Urban planning and landscape insertion

| Urban planning and landscape insertion up to 50 points | Architectural quality and qualitative aspects

| Architectural quality and qualitative aspects up to 20 points | Functional aspects

award

The winner will receive a total prize of 34,000 euros. It should be noted that no other refunds are foreseen.

Announcement and documentation

[ comuneleporano.it ]

The notice of reopening of the terms was published on 05.19.2023

Official Journal 5th Special Series – Public Contracts n.57

The expiration dates displayed are the result of editorial activity. The only official dates are those contained in the text of the announcement and/or on the website of whoever organizes or promotes the competition. Always check its validity with the Competition Organizing Body.