Realize Xi Jinping’s dream? Messi is on fire again!French media revealed that there is a mystery in the time of Taobao’s live broadcast | Messi | Xi Jinping | Xi Jinping’s birthday

Argentine football superstar Lionel Messi played a friendly match in Beijing on June 15. Some French media said that the choice of this time was no accident. Previously, Messi appeared on Taobao’s live broadcast, and the host taught him Chinese many times, which attracted criticism from netizens.

The French “International Letters” commented that Messi came to China with the Argentine team and chose June 15 for the friendly match “by no means by accident, because this day is Xi Jinping’s 70th birthday.” The commentary wrote that Xi Jinping may not see China‘s dream of winning the World Cup come true, but at least in the Chinese sports circle, some people hope that Xi Jinping can receive an “exquisite birthday present”.

On the 14th, Messi appeared on Taobao live broadcast, which once attracted more than 3 million fans to watch online. Under the guidance of the host, Messi tried his best to squeeze out the words “Dragon Boat Festival Ankang” to say hello to fans.

The host also asked Messi, “Do you know how to call your name in Chinese? Do you know?”

Messi shook his head to express that he didn’t know, with a slightly embarrassed expression, but the host still insisted that Messi follow along.

The entire live broadcast lasted about 15 minutes, and the host did not give up helping Messi with Chinese lessons many times.

Many mainland netizens scolded after watching the live broadcast. The host forced Messi to talk in Chinese in embarrassment, which was really rude.

Many netizens also came to the show after hearing the news, but the show ended. They expressed disappointment, “I was tricked when I ran here”, “Where is Messi?” “This is too short…”

When Messi entered China this time, he was once stopped by the customs because he did not have a visa. Messi asked with a blank face: “Is Taiwan not considered China?” It caused heated discussions.

