The match just ended between the Clippers and the Kings saw the guests prevail 175-176 after two overtimes.

This is the second game with the most total points in league history, behind Detroit-Denver (186-184 after 3 OT) which dates back 40 years.

Fox confirms himself as a high-level closer by scoring the decisive overtaking basket, for him 42 points, 12 assists and 5 steals. Excellent performance also from the Monk twin, backcourt partner also in Kentucky, 45 points and 6 assists with 6/12 from three.

The Clippers can console themselves with the debut of Westbrook (17+14 assists) and the season-high of Leonard (44 with 16/22 shooting), while George puts in 34 with 10 rebounds and 5 assists.

