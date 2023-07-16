Record heat in Italy, even on Sunday red alert: that’s where

Italy immersed in a wave of torrid African heat with temperatures that could break records in various areas of the country and maximum alert. A situation that has also ended up under the spotlight of the international media. The bulletin on heat waves of the Ministry of Health indicates for tomorrow 16 red dot cities in Rome, Bari, Bologna, Cagliari, Campobasso, Catania, Civitavecchia, Florence, Frosinone, Latina, Messina, Palermo, Perugia, breaking latest news, Rieti and Viterbo . Nine, however, the cities with an orange dot: Ancona, Bolzano, Brescia, Genoa, Milan, Reggio Calabria, Trieste, Venice, Verona. Only two cities with a yellow dot (Naples and Turin), none of the 27 cities monitored will instead have a green dot.

WHAT IS GOING ON

The meteorologist and climatologist Andrea Giuliacci explains to beraking latest news that “the high pressure of the North African anticyclone will persist for at least another 7-8 days. So in the next few days the heat is destined to increase: during the weekend maximum temperatures almost everywhere between 30 and 38 degrees, peaks of 39-40 degrees in the South and Islands and heat accentuated by the sultriness, especially in the North”.

“In the first part of next week, the heat will further intensify, which will reach its peak between Tuesday and Wednesday, when peaks of 40 degrees will be reached in various locations in the Center-South and Islands, with some possible peaks of up to 44-45 degrees, especially in the South and Islands – continues Giuliacci – In the second part of next week, the heat will slightly decrease, which however will remain intense, in the Centre-North, while in the South and Islands the extreme heat will persist with peaks of 40 degrees and over”.

“It is possible that cooler currents will arrive in the last week of July with a consequent return of the heat to normal, but these are projections that clearly have limited reliability”, concludes Giuliacci.

“An anomalous heat wave, the one we are experiencing, especially for the duration: two continuous weeks in the central-southern areas”, climatologist Luca Mercalli tells beraking latest news, explaining that the large bubble of hot air, or “the an anticyclone of African origin that arises from the Sahara (47-48 degrees Celsius is recorded in Algeria) crosses the entire Mediterranean, expanding over Spain”, under control of the heat, “until it reaches Southern Italy”.

In Northern Italy “the peak of heat is expected between Monday and Tuesday, but the record will hardly be exceeded (43 degrees in Forlì in August 2017), in fact temperatures should remain between 36-37 degrees. It will still be an uncomfortable heat due to the humidity – adds the expert – While in the Central South the climax is expected for Thursday and the weekend. Starting from Tuscany, but above all in Sardinia, Sicily and Puglia we should well exceed 40°”. If the previous temperature record, 48.8 degrees in Syracuse on August 11, 2021, is exceeded, “we will see this”.

HOT RECORD FOR ITALY ENDS IN THE INTERNATIONAL MEDIA

“Rome the infernal city, while Cerberus raises hell”. Thus the Times of London, one of the international newspapers that is dedicating space to the extraordinary heat wave that is affecting Italy. The BBC opens its site with the news “of the alert caused by the heat wave in 16 Italian cities”, underlining that the red dot affects cities of art, such as Rome, Florence and Bologna, destinations for tourists from all over the world world.

Even CNN – “Italy decrees the red dot in 16 cities” – tells American readers of the warning and recommendations issued by the Italian authorities. The Guardian did the same thing: “Red alert for 16 Italian cities, while the continent is approaching record temperatures”.

