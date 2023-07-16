Dušan Tadić in Fenerbahce | Sports

Serbian ace has a new club!

Dusan Tadic (34) is the new football player of Fenerbahce! Just one day after parting with Ajax after five years, he put on a bright suit and arrived in Istanbul in a private plane, to sign a contract with an ambitious Turkish club. After the arrival of Edin Džeko from Inter, the captain of the Serbian national team arrived in the team of the Turkish coach Ismail Kartal, who was invited to Saudi Arabia after Ajax, but still decided not to moves to Asia as the second leader of the Serbian national team.

It is interesting that the previous coach of Fenerbahçe, the famous Portuguese, went to Saudi Arabia last month George Jesus, under whose leadership the Turkish team won the Turkish Cup. He will lead Sergej Milinković Savić to Al Hilal this summer and he also wants to bring Aleksandar Mitrović. However, Fenerbahçe readily welcomed the departure of such a great coach and immediately strengthened the team with the arrival of the tandem Džeko-Tadic, who will lead the team to the 2nd round of qualification for the Conference League from the end of July.

At this moment, Fenerbahçe’s attack on the title of the champion of Turkey, which it last won all the way back in 2014, is certainly more important. Last season, the champion became the record holder of the local Super League, Galatasaray, who lifted the 23rd cup of the national champion. The new team will have that imperative in the domestic championship and Tadić, together with Džeko, will without a doubt be the leader of the team that traditionally has huge support from the fans.

