Home » Prosecutor’s Office filed charges against the representative of Quibdó, Chocó
News

Prosecutor’s Office filed charges against the representative of Quibdó, Chocó

by admin
Prosecutor’s Office filed charges against the representative of Quibdó, Chocó

attorney logo

For alleged omission in the punctual payment of social security contributions, the Attorney General’s Office filed charges against the representative of Quibdó, Chocó

– The Entity maintained that with his alleged actions the representative violated what is inherent to his functional task

The Office of the Attorney General of the Nation issued a statement of charges to the municipal representative of Quibdó, Chocó, Domingo Ramos Palacios, for the alleged omission in the contributions to the comprehensive social security system and parafiscal contributions during several months of the 2021 and 2022 periods, with which that could incur a disciplinary offense.

The Chocó Regional Instruction Office pointed out that in terms of health, occupational risk insurance, pensions and payments to the Colombian Institute of Family Welfare, there have been delays, which in some cases even exceeded six months, many of which were made from 2021 only until the next year.

During the investigation, the Control Entity verified that the Municipal Mayor’s Office made the transfers to the Ombudsman for operating expenses in a timely manner and Ramos Palacio would have issued the recognition resolutions and payment orders with their respective receipts, in which they would be discriminated legal deductions.

With his alleged action, the representative violated what is inherent to his functional duties and would have harmed the legal right of the public administration, for which reason the Prosecutor’s Office provisionally classified the conduct as a very serious offense committed by way of serious negligence.

See also  Afghanistan: Di Maio, a common strategy is unavoidable

You may also like

Petro travels to Belgium for an important summit...

Themed Education Reading Classes in Inner Mongolia Empower...

Management change at Sanacorp | PZ – Pharmaceutical...

Bitcoin rises 104% of its value in the...

Understanding the Basics of Powerball: How to Play...

Test match: Borussia Mönchengladbach with a draw in...

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hospitalized

Junior and DIM disappoint at the start of...

Alipay Launches 9 Limited Edition Custom Skins for...

Hollywood Vampires in Stuttgart: Triumph of the Survivors

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy