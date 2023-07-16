Prosecutor’s Office filed charges against the representative of Quibdó, Chocó

attorney logo

For alleged omission in the punctual payment of social security contributions, the Attorney General’s Office filed charges against the representative of Quibdó, Chocó

– The Entity maintained that with his alleged actions the representative violated what is inherent to his functional task

The Office of the Attorney General of the Nation issued a statement of charges to the municipal representative of Quibdó, Chocó, Domingo Ramos Palacios, for the alleged omission in the contributions to the comprehensive social security system and parafiscal contributions during several months of the 2021 and 2022 periods, with which that could incur a disciplinary offense.

The Chocó Regional Instruction Office pointed out that in terms of health, occupational risk insurance, pensions and payments to the Colombian Institute of Family Welfare, there have been delays, which in some cases even exceeded six months, many of which were made from 2021 only until the next year.

During the investigation, the Control Entity verified that the Municipal Mayor’s Office made the transfers to the Ombudsman for operating expenses in a timely manner and Ramos Palacio would have issued the recognition resolutions and payment orders with their respective receipts, in which they would be discriminated legal deductions.

With his alleged action, the representative violated what is inherent to his functional duties and would have harmed the legal right of the public administration, for which reason the Prosecutor’s Office provisionally classified the conduct as a very serious offense committed by way of serious negligence.

