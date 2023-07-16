Linux Kernel: Vulnerability allows security measures to be circumvented

There is an IT security warning for Linux Kernel. Here you can find out which vulnerabilities are involved, which products are affected and what you can do.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) published an update on July 14, 2023 to a security hole for Linux Kernel that became known on May 12, 2022. The Linux and NetApp Appliance operating systems and the products Open Source Linux Kernel, Debian Linux, Amazon Linux 2, Red Hat Enterprise Linux, Ubuntu Linux, SUSE Linux, Oracle Linux and NetApp FAS are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: Amazon Linux Security Advisory ALASKERNEL-5.15-2023-023 (Status: 07/13/2023). Other useful links are listed later in this article.

Security Advice for Linux Kernel – Risk: medium

Risk level: 3 (medium)

CVSS Base Score: 5,3

CVSS Temporal Score: 4,6

Remote Attack: No

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the severity of vulnerabilities in computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various criteria in order to create a list of priorities for initiating countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. With the temporal score, framework conditions that change over time are included in the evaluation. The severity of the vulnerability discussed here is classified as “medium” according to the CVSS with a base score of 5.3.

Linux Kernel Bug: Vulnerability allows security measures to be circumvented

The kernel represents the core of the Linux operating system.

A local attacker can exploit a vulnerability in the Linux kernel to bypass security measures.

The vulnerability was classified by the individual serial number using the CVE reference system (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures). CVE-2022-30594.

Systems affected by the vulnerability at a glance

operating systems

Linux, NetApp Appliance

Products

Open Source Linux Kernel Debian Linux (cpe:/o:debian:debian_linux)

Amazon Linux 2 (cpe:/o:amazon:linux_2)

Red Hat Enterprise Linux (cpe:/o:redhat:enterprise_linux)

Ubuntu Linux (cpe:/o:canonical:ubuntu_linux)

SUSE Linux (cpe:/o:suse:suse_linux)

Oracle Linux (cpe:/o:oracle:linux)

NetApp FAS (cpe:/h:netapp:fas)

General measures for dealing with IT security gaps

Users of the affected systems should keep them up to date. When security gaps become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If new security updates become available, install them as soon as possible. For information purposes, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are unsure, contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check the sources mentioned to see whether a new security update is available.

Sources for updates, patches and workarounds

Here you will find further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

Amazon Linux Security Advisory ALASKERNEL-5.15-2023-023 vom 2023-07-13 (14.07.2023)

For more information, see:

Oracle Linux Security Advisory ELSA-2023-2951 vom 2023-06-14 (14.06.2023)

For more information, see:

Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2023:2736 vom 2023-05-16 (17.05.2023)

For more information, see:

Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2023:2951 vom 2023-05-16 (17.05.2023)

For more information, see:

Oracle Linux Security Advisory ELSA-2023-0334 vom 2023-01-25 (26.01.2023)

For more information, see:

Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2023:0300 vom 2023-01-23 (24.01.2023)

For more information, see:

Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2023:0334 vom 2023-01-23 (24.01.2023)

For more information, see:

Oracle Linux Security Advisory ELSA-2022-7318 vom 2022-11-04 (04.11.2022)

For more information, see:

Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2022:7319 vom 2022-11-02 (03.11.2022)

For more information, see:

Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2022:7318 vom 2022-11-02 (03.11.2022)

For more information, see:

Oracle Linux Security Advisory ELSA-2022-9689 vom 2022-08-10 (10.08.2022)

For more information, see:

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2022:2629-1 vom 2022-08-02 (03.08.2022)

For more information, see:

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2022:2615-1 vom 2022-08-01 (02.08.2022)

For more information, see:

NetApp Security Advisory NTAP-20220707-0001 vom 2022-07-07 (08.07.2022)

For more information, see:

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2022:2268-1 vom 2022-07-05 (06.07.2022)

For more information, see:

Debian Security Advisory DLA-3065 vom 2022-07-01 (04.07.2022)

For more information, see:

Debian Security Advisory DSA-5173 vom 2022-07-03 (04.07.2022)

For more information, see:

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2022:2177-1 vom 2022-06-24 (27.06.2022)

For more information, see:

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2022:2116-1 vom 2022-06-20 (21.06.2022)

For more information, see:

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2022:2111-1 vom 2022-06-17 (20.06.2022)

For more information, see:

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2022:2104-1 vom 2022-06-16 (17.06.2022)

For more information, see:

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2022:2079-1 vom 2022-06-15 (15.06.2022)

For more information, see:

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2022:2077-1 vom 2022-06-15 (15.06.2022)

For more information, see:

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2022:2082-1 vom 2022-06-15 (15.06.2022)

For more information, see:

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2022:2080-1 vom 2022-06-15 (15.06.2022)

For more information, see:

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2022:2083-1 vom 2022-06-15 (15.06.2022)

For more information, see:

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2022:2078-1 vom 2022-06-15 (15.06.2022)

For more information, see:

Amazon Linux Security Advisory ALAS2022-2022-083 vom 2022-06-13 (14.06.2022)

For more information, see:

Amazon Linux Security Advisory ALASKERNEL-5.15-2022-001 vom 2022-06-10 (10.06.2022)

For more information, see:

Amazon Linux Security Advisory ALAS-2022-1591 vom 2022-06-10 (10.06.2022)

For more information, see:

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-5465-1 vom 2022-06-08 (08.06.2022)

For more information, see:

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2022:2010-1 vom 2022-06-07 (08.06.2022)

For more information, see:

Amazon Linux Security Advisory ALAS2-2022-1798 vom 2022-06-07 (08.06.2022)

For more information, see:

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2022:2006-1 vom 2022-06-07 (08.06.2022)

For more information, see:

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2022:2000-1 vom 2022-06-07 (07.06.2022)

For more information, see:

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2022:1988-1 vom 2022-06-06 (07.06.2022)

For more information, see:

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2022:1974-1 vom 2022-06-06 (07.06.2022)

For more information, see:

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2022:1949-1 vom 2022-06-06 (07.06.2022)

For more information, see:

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2022:1948-1 vom 2022-06-06 (07.06.2022)

For more information, see:

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2022:1945-1 vom 2022-06-05 (07.06.2022)

For more information, see:

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2022:1939-1 vom 2022-06-05 (07.06.2022)

For more information, see:

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2022:1955-1 vom 2022-06-06 (07.06.2022)

For more information, see:

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2022:1947-1 vom 2022-06-05 (07.06.2022)

For more information, see:

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2022:1942-1 vom 2022-06-05 (07.06.2022)

For more information, see:

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2022:1940-1 vom 2022-06-05 (07.06.2022)

For more information, see:

Ubuntu Security Notice LSN-0086-1 vom 2022-06-01 (02.06.2022)

For more information, see:

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-5443-2 vom 2022-06-01 (01.06.2022)

For more information, see:

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-5442-2 vom 2022-06-01 (01.06.2022)

For more information, see:

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-5443-1 vom 2022-05-24 (25.05.2022)

For more information, see:

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-5442-1 vom 2022-05-24 (25.05.2022)

For more information, see:

NIST Database vom 2022-05-11 (12.05.2022)

For more information, see:

Version history of this security alert

This is the 27th version of this IT security notice for Linux kernels. If further updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can understand the changes made using the following version history.

05/12/2022 – Initial version

05/13/2022 – Reference(s) added: 2085300

05/25/2022 – Added new updates of Ubuntu

06/01/2022 – Added new updates of Ubuntu

06/02/2022 – Added new updates of Ubuntu

06/07/2022 – Added new updates from SUSE

06/08/2022 – Added new updates from SUSE, Amazon and Ubuntu

06/10/2022 – Added new updates from Amazon

06/14/2022 – Added new updates from Amazon

06/15/2022 – Added new updates from SUSE

06/17/2022 – Added new updates from SUSE

06/20/2022 – Added new updates from SUSE

06/21/2022 – Added new updates from SUSE

06/27/2022 – Added new updates from SUSE

07/04/2022 – Added new updates from Debian

07/06/2022 – Added new updates from SUSE

07/08/2022 – Added new updates from NetApp

08/02/2022 – Added new updates from SUSE

08/03/2022 – Added new updates from SUSE

08/10/2022 – Added new updates of Oracle Linux

11/03/2022 – Added new updates from Red Hat

11/04/2022 – Added new updates of Oracle Linux

01/24/2023 – Added new updates from Red Hat

01/26/2023 – Added new updates of Oracle Linux

05/17/2023 – Added new updates from Red Hat

06/14/2023 – Added new updates of Oracle Linux

07/14/2023 – Added new updates from Amazon

+++ Editorial note: This text was created with AI support based on current BSI data. We accept feedback and comments at zettel@news.de. +++

follow News.de already at Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and YouTube? Here you will find the latest news, the latest videos and the direct line to the editors.

roj/news.de

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

