Shortly after PlayStation and Take-Two confirmed that their PlayStation 5 and Xbox series of games will cost more than the previous generation, the folks at Ubisoft are proud to say that their games won’t raise the price tag. It’s important to note that they specify when the new generation is released, because things are about to change.

In an interview with Stephen Totilo of Axios, Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot revealed that the publisher’s upcoming AAA (if you didn’t know, basically (meaning the highly anticipated game) game will cost $70 on PS5 and Xbox series, from Skull and Bones launch and onwards.

Considering we’ve been told the Assassin’s Creed: Mirage experience will be smaller than the latest entry in the series, it may not command a higher price tag, but the likes of Assassin’s Creed Code Red and Avatar: Pandora’s Frontier A game like this definitely does.

