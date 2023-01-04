A current statistic does not exist, but the oldest horse in the world could live in Sweden. His name is Fritte and he is 48 years old, which compared to a human would be 135 and perhaps more. An incredible longevity for this Shetland pony, the same as Minny the 20 year old who in Villanterio in the Tenuta del Cigno got “engaged” to Varenne who in turn entered her 28th year of age, the 80th if compared to men.

Owner Lotta Bodin said: “Fritte is still in good health, he moves with ease and occasionally even allows himself some small sprints at a trot, especially when the sun is out and it’s warmer. He loves being alone in the paddock but he is very intrigued by men”. One of the secrets of his health could be nutrition: for 12 years he has only eaten a concentrate of hay diluted in water. But according to the known data there are many other horses that have reached and exceeded Fritte’s age. The all-time world record holder according to this statistic is Old Billy, a draft horse born in 1760 and died at 62, 180 if he had been a man….