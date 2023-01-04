Home Sports Record in Sweden: the Fritte pony is 48 years old, 135 if it were a man
Sports

Record in Sweden: the Fritte pony is 48 years old, 135 if it were a man

by admin
Record in Sweden: the Fritte pony is 48 years old, 135 if it were a man

It should be the oldest horse in the world. The same race as Minny, Varenne’s girlfriend

A current statistic does not exist, but the oldest horse in the world could live in Sweden. His name is Fritte and he is 48 years old, which compared to a human would be 135 and perhaps more. An incredible longevity for this Shetland pony, the same as Minny the 20 year old who in Villanterio in the Tenuta del Cigno got “engaged” to Varenne who in turn entered her 28th year of age, the 80th if compared to men.

In salute

Owner Lotta Bodin said: “Fritte is still in good health, he moves with ease and occasionally even allows himself some small sprints at a trot, especially when the sun is out and it’s warmer. He loves being alone in the paddock but he is very intrigued by men”. One of the secrets of his health could be nutrition: for 12 years he has only eaten a concentrate of hay diluted in water. But according to the known data there are many other horses that have reached and exceeded Fritte’s age. The all-time world record holder according to this statistic is Old Billy, a draft horse born in 1760 and died at 62, 180 if he had been a man….

January 4th – 6.06pm

© breaking latest news

See also  Club Giovani Azzurri, Laura Picchio: "Important moment of growth and comparison"

You may also like

Gonzalo Montiel, the Sevilla defender’s shirt on the...

Jones 42+12+11 Haddadi injured and retired, Sichuan narrowly...

Spezia-Atalanta, Gasperini: “The defeat would have been unfair”

‘Romeo and Juliet’ actors sue Paramount. “Naked without...

Milan, Leao: the ‘appeals’ from Pioli and Tonali...

Saman Abbas, the body found in Novellara is...

Embiid surpasses Iverson for the fifth best month...

Salerno, Nicola: “Ochoa has personality. Penalized by defensive...

Onana against Osimhen: tonight at San Siro it’s...

Milan thanks Leao and Tonali: 2-1 in Salerno,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy