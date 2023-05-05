Home » Redoubtable at 3 points, Golden State equalizes against Los Angeles in the NBA play-offs
Redoubtable at 3 points, Golden State equalizes against Los Angeles in the NBA play-offs

Redoubtable at 3 points, Golden State equalizes against Los Angeles in the NBA play-offs

With their backs to the wall, they struck down lightning. Defeated in Game 1 at home by the Lakers, the Golden State Warriors largely dominated Los Angeles, on the night of Thursday to Friday, still at home (127-100), thanks to their insolent three-point success. Carried by Klay Thompson, monstrous, (30 points in 31 minutes, 8/11 at long distance), the defending champions scored 21 baskets from behind the arc out of 42, or 50% success.

More information to come…

