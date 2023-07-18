Home » Referee chief warns after a scandal of fairness
Referee chief warns after a scandal of fairness

Referee chief warns after a scandal of fairness

Shortly before the start of the women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand (live on ORF1), FIFA chief referee Pierluigi Collina called for respect and fairness. The Italian was also asked about the friendlies in Colombia on Tuesday. There have been meetings with all the nations participating in the finals, said Collina.

Reuters/Carl Recine

“We want us all to speak the same language. They know that the players on the field cannot play in a way that could endanger the health of the opponents. We want to protect the health of the players.”

The Colombians’ friendly against the Irish national team before the finals from July 20 to August 20 was stopped after 20 minutes because, according to the Irish FA, it was “excessively physical”. According to media reports, Ireland coach Vera Pauw said her players were “fearful” for their physical safety.

