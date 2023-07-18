“You are sick, get treatment”. The shock attack on Belen for the crisis with Stefano

The crisis with Stefano De Martino wasn’t enough to shake up the hot summer of Belen Rodriguez. To complicate the situation there is a photo that has been circulating on the web for hours and which immortalizes her hand in hand with a businessman from Bergamo at the birthday party of his brother-in-law, Ignazio Moser. An image that has unleashed the people of social media, who have it hard criticized with heavy comments and phrases: “But aren’t you ashamed? Are you still married and already hand in hand with another? You have to get treatment instead of passing from one branch to another”.

The photo with the entrepreneur from Bergamo

The rumors of crisis between Stephen DeMartino and Belen have been around for weeks. The couple, after the short boat trip to the Pontine islands, never showed up together again and after the presentation evening of the Rai Palinsesti – where De Martino and Marcuzzi were very close – the gossip on the umpteenth farewell between Argentina and the Neapolitan exploded. The two have not denied the rumors and a photo of Belen together with a mysterious man fueled the rumors.

The image, which portrays Belen with the entrepreneur Elio Lorenzoni hand in hand during the party for Ignazio Moser’s 31st birthday, it was published by the blogger Deianira Marzano and shows an unexpected feeling between the showgirl and the man, a family friend who Belen has already known since Antonino Spinalbese. But inevitably the new gossip it sparked criticism against Belen, who ended up at the center of a violent shit storm.

Criticism on social networks

“The bigger problem is how the hell do you already have another one! Learn to be alone would be really good for you. Don’t go jumping into a new relationship. You always make the same mistakes that are normal at 20, very serious at 40! Make a I work on yourself…”, commented a user under the last Instagram post published by Belen in the past few hours. An image where the showgirl still shows off her faith on her finger. But that didn’t stop the anger of the followers, who addressed her shock phrases: “In my opinion she is ill, she needs psychiatrist sessions”, “But why don’t you go to therapy before a new boyfriend and solve your problems before creating other traumas for your children?”, “You have to be treated by a good good Belu”. Very harsh comments to which, however, Belen has not replied while many are waiting for an official statement (or denial) to arrive on the crisis with De Martino.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

