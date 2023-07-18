Home » Space in the home is becoming unaffordable for many people in need of care
The increase in costs is also due to higher personnel expenses. Because since September 2022, all facilities have had to pay nursing staff according to a collective agreement or something similar in order to be able to settle accounts with the nursing care insurance companies. The requirement had been set in motion by the previous black and red government – also to keep and attract nurses in the profession.

“We support the measures for fair payment of the nursing staff,” said Jörg Meyers-Middendorf, representative of the board at the substitute health insurance association. However, it cannot be the case that the steadily increasing costs have to be borne largely by those in need of care. “If more and more people can no longer afford to stay in a nursing home, something is going terribly wrong.”

