Ingo Froboese: Nowhere do you overcome yourself like you do on a racing bike

A few weeks ago, when the superstars of the cycling scene, Jonas Vingegaard and Tadej Pogacar, craved the 1445 meter high Puy de Dôme during the Tour de France, everyone knew: It’s going to be damn exhausting. The true strength and endurance of the professional racing cyclists was particularly evident on demanding mountain stages like this one. With ramps of up to 15 percent incline, this stage was anything but a bed of roses, the athletes were at their absolute limit.

The combination of sometimes high gradients and the often long distance makes racing cycling an extremely demanding and physically demanding sport. Every muscle in the body is engaged as riders try to pedal steadily and climb the incline.

Through hard training, sophisticated tactics and the support of the entire team, the professional racing cyclists are able to cope with these extreme conditions. Not only do they battle the incline, they also battle their own doubts and exhaustion. But it is precisely these challenges that make cycling so fascinating and exciting.

Road cycling requires discipline, perseverance and willpower

For many amateur cyclists, road cycling can be an equally intense experience. It requires discipline, perseverance and the will to push yourself. Whether it’s short climbs or long mountain passes – cycling is a sport that is both physically and mentally demanding and covers a wide range of possible fitness levels.

Because it doesn’t matter whether you’re a beginner or an advanced rider: There are always a few advantages to list when cycling. For example, it’s a good option for relieving stress and relaxing the mind while exploring new places and breathing fresh air. Researchers at the University of Zurich have discovered that cycling even has a positive effect on well-being. In addition, it can be a very pleasant experience when the sun is shining.

What to look out for when buying a bike

But cycling is not just cycling. Before buying a bike, the buyer must be aware of what kind of bike it should be. For example, there are city bikes that, as the name suggests, are intended for the flat city. Mostly they only have one gear and no luggage rack. Then there are trekking bikes that are intended for terrain that is not asphalt, for example a gravel road. If you are completely off-road, you will grab a mountain bike. Another type of trekking bike is the gravel bike, which is a little more aerodynamic.

For me it is clear that the right bike should depend on individual needs and riding style. The following applies: The main thing is that you ride your bike at all. Which model you use is up to you. However, the sitting position is important. Contrary to the first impression that stooping is bad, an upright posture should not be aimed for, since the muscles are too relaxed in this posture.

The muscles are most challenged on racing bikes, another bike model. With its lightweight frame, snug, narrow tires, and fairly aerodynamic design, it makes for an equally aerodynamic stance: everything is built for speed. When it comes to racing bikes, the frame size in particular should not be neglected. This is a kind of size for the bike and is given either in clothing sizes (S, M, L etc.) or, to be more precise, in centimetres. The best thing to do here is to find out from a specialist dealer which frame size suits you best. An ergonomically healthy and aerodynamic seating position can only be achieved with the right frame size, which is why it should never be neglected.

Helmet is mandatory!

You should also not neglect the equipment when riding a road bike. A helmet is mandatory! If you don’t have one yet, you can quickly find one in the supermarket. All helmets sold in Germany are subject to quality standards and meet safety requirements – whether cheap or expensive.

In addition to the helmet, the right clothing is also important. Here it is advisable to wear tight-fitting clothing made of special functional materials. This clothing is often lightweight, breathable, and helps wick sweat away from the skin. An aerodynamic design reduces drag and allows for a more efficient ride. However, it is important to note that the choice of clothing also depends on one’s personal comfort and weather conditions.

Airy clothing that offers UV protection is recommended in warm weather, while multi-layered clothing to regulate body temperature makes sense in cooler temperatures. In addition, reflective elements and bright colors should be used in clothing to increase visibility in traffic and to ensure safety.

“Normal” too exhausting? Bring on the e-bike

If “normal” bicycles are too strenuous for you, you can try e-bikes. Electric bikes are gaining popularity as they offer an alternative and eco-friendly option for daily commutes and leisure activities. When it comes to safety, it is also important to use reflective elements and bright colors in clothing to increase visibility on the road.

The biggest advantage of e-bikes is the electrical assistance when pedaling. An electric motor supports your own pedaling power and makes driving easier, especially on inclines or headwind, thus ensuring more comfort. This makes driving less strenuous and allows longer distances or the completion of demanding routes. But you can’t do it without pedaling there either: Although e-bikes offer electrical support, they still require physical movement. The pleasant thing, however, is that you can decide for yourself how much support you need and thereby permanently improve your fitness level.

Ultimately, riding a bike is undoubtedly strenuous and demanding in most instances, but it also offers a unique opportunity to push yourself, test your limits and grow both physically and mentally. Regardless of whether you are a professional or a hobby cyclist, cycling is an intense sport that is a good and healthy option for everyone. And if that’s still too strenuous for you, you can slowly explore the world of bicycles with an e-bike.

So, put on your helmet, hit the road and let’s go!

