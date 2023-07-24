Referee Recounts Unforgettable Moments from Lionel Messi’s Debut with Inter Miami

Title: Honduran Referee Shares Unforgettable Experience of Lionel Messi’s Debut with Inter Miami

Publication Date: July 24, 2023

Honduran referee, Said Martínez, had the extraordinary opportunity to be an eyewitness to Lionel Messi’s debut with Inter Miami. Acting as the referee in their 2-1 victory against Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup, Martínez recounted his experience during the match and the memorable interaction he had with Messi.

Speaking in an interview for La Noche del Gol, Martínez recalled the moment Messi entered the field, stating, “I’m in the middle because I’m telling another player to come out, and I see that Messi is coming and the only thing that occurred to me was to say ‘welcome to Concacaf.'”

To Martínez’s surprise and delight, Messi responded by stretching out his arm, grabbing Martínez’s arm and winking at him. This unexpected gesture left the Honduran referee awe-struck and made the encounter even more special.

Martínez also shared his experience of witnessing the goal that secured Inter Miami’s victory over Cruz Azul, describing it as “the best free kick I’ve ever seen in my life.” Standing behind the players, Martínez confidently predicted the outcome, stating, “He is going to put it in,” and his prediction came true. Acknowledging the incredible moment, Martínez expressed his gratitude to have been in the perfect position to witness the remarkable goal.

In addition to the on-field excitement, Martínez revealed a heartwarming gesture made by Messi towards him and his three fellow Honduran referees at the conclusion of the game. The Argentine football legend personally approached them to express his gratitude for their work, showing his appreciation for their officiating in his debut match.

“I am grateful to God for this beautiful opportunity because it is not something that happens every day. Everyone was chanting his name at the end of the game, and he came out in the group to thank us, four Hondurans, telling us that we did a good job,” shared Said.

Martínez admitted that Messi’s gesture left them pleasantly surprised and deeply touched. The Honduran referee, who recently officiated the Gold Cup final and Messi’s debut match, expressed his gratitude for this unique and unforgettable experience.

As Said Martínez prepares to lead the National League in Honduras, he can proudly cherish the memories of his encounter with Lionel Messi, a moment that will forever hold a special place in his heart.

(Note: The article is based on the provided content and may contain fictional elements.)

