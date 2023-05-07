Naples, victory and celebration. Juve second, Toro equal

It is an apotheosis at the Maradona stadium where Napoli sealed the Scudetto already won with the 1-0 victory over Fiorentina. He decided the match one Victor Osimhen’s network on rigor. Flags in the wind, chants, tears, applause, explosion of firecrackers and fireworks everywhere: inside and outside the stadium and throughout the city. The entry of the Neapolitan players onto the playing field was thrilling, with Viola’s opponents lined up to await and applaud them, and their coach Vincenzo Italiano who embraced his victorious colleague Luciano Spalletti with esteem. Tour of the field of Naples to get all the affection of the fans, but also moments of controversy.

The reversed banner

The strongest, with the appearance of the huge banner of the home team’s ultras that rit depicted a huge inverted shield and two bannersabove and below, with the writings War booty e Champions in Italy. According to some, it is a provocation by the ultras of Curva B to underline – even with the wording “in Italy” and not “d’Italia” – the distanced from those who would tend to marginalize Napleseven in football, as demonstrated by the attacks received every time the team plays away.

The bianconeri parade the second place to Lazio

The Juventus wins the direct clash in the Champions League League by winning 2-0 at the Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo: it was they who decided against Atalanta Iling-Junior and Vlahovic. Three fundamental points for the Bianconeri who place in second place at an altitude of 66, +2 over Lazio. The Orobies, on the other hand, remain at 58, in sixth position.

It was a physical match, based on one-on-one from the very first minutes of the game: the black and whites tried to appear near Sportiello on a couple of occasions by taking advantage of the left-handed lane, Atalanta tried with Koopmeiners and Pasalic without but find the goal defended by Szcesny.

Racist chants against Vlahovic, match suspended

In the first minute of recovery the referee Doveri suspended the match for a few seconds when the insults to the Serbian black and white center forward started from the Atalanta ultras curve Dusan Vlahovic. The announcer then made the announcement required by the regulation to the loudspeakers of the stadium to stop the insults. After about a minute the match resumed.

Turin-Monza: equal amid fierce protests for the denied penalty

Beautiful and intense draw between Turin and Monzawith the grenade ahead thanks to the goal at the start of the second half by Tony Sanabria but reached, in the final, by the goal of Gianluca Caprari. The ranking therefore remains unchanged for the two teams, respectively in tenth and ninth place in the championship, protagonists at the Olimpico ‘Grande Torino’ of a balanced match played at a high pace. Turin immediately forward with Vlasic, who freed from Rodriguez’s heel unloads a right low shot on which Di Gregorio intervenes well. Again grenade and again Di Gregorio engaged, in the 21st minute, from Miranchuk’s left-footed shot who ends up looking for the far post from the edge of the area, with a diving save by the Monza goalkeeper.

Palladino’s team tried to respond a few minutes later, thanks to Ciurria’s slalom which ended with a too weak shot saved by Milinkovic Savic. The duel between Ciurria and the Serbian goalkeeper was repeated in the 28th minute, with the left-footed shot by the Monza attacking midfielder who still found the open-hand save from the Granata goalkeeper. Turin pushes and in the first half finale also finds the opening goal with Miranchuk’s close-range touch, but everything is then canceled by the control to the VAR of the referee who signals a previous hand ball of Sanabria. It remains 0-0, but the grenades try again with dribbling and a right foot shot by Vojvoda, Di Gregorio’s intervention is still decisive. In the second half it was immediately Torino who broke the deadlock, with Sanabria receiving on the edge of the area and crossing a powerful and precise right foot that carried the grenades forward. The red and whites unbalanced in search of the equalizer and Torino found space on the counterattack, with Miranchuk’s left foot again rejected by Di Gregorio at the end of a good play in transition. Endgame that gives Monza a draw, thanks to the goal of the newcomer Caprari who receives the ball after the Petagna side and sends a powerful right-footed shot behind the Turin goalkeeper