Referee Taylor meets Roma supporters at the airport: VIDEO chants and insults

SENT TO BUDAPEST – An incredible scene at Budapest airport, the day after the final between Sevilla and Rome. Referee Taylor he was in fact in the airport terminal waiting to take the flight with his family, when he found himself in front of a hundred Roma fans who first began to sing chants, then insults started instead for the direction of the final. A scene that began to heat up when other fans arrived called by the chants and whistles: at that point the police intervened with seven officers who escorted Taylor and his family (there were his wife and parents) to a service room reserved for employees.

Taylor insulted in Budapest, what happened

However, glasses of water were also thrown during the entrance and the atmosphere heated up further when some Sevilla fans got in the way. A fan also threw a plastic chair, but to no avail. Taylor was safely locked up for over an hour before heading to his flight.