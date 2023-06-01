the hint of Martín Elías Jr. to Aida Merlano

One more time, Martín Elías Díaz Varón, known as ‘Martincito’ and the content creator Aida Merlano gave something to talk about on social networks.

This time for a photograph published by the son of the late singer Martín Elías Díaz on his Instagram account along with Merlano with the caption: “Why until 18?, joking that it is not necessary to wait for him to come of age to have a sentimental relationship with the Barranquillera.

The incident occurred after A video of Merlano’s supposed “eye cast” on “Martincito” will go viralin which he tells her that they see each other in 3 years to be together.

The reactions did not wait and some Internet users “have taken to heart” the publications of both, so they did not hesitate to criticize them, especially Aida Merlano, assuring that what she is doing “it’s a crime”. In contrast, others advise Martín Elías that “Take out your caste and show that you are the grandson of Diomedes Díaz”.