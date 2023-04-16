Reggio Emilia never stops. Treviso knocked down 88-77

Reggio Emilia slips in the fifth victory of the last six and troubles the Nutribullet Treviso, putting it back in the cauldron of the teams fighting for salvation.

Start of the game with not shy teams exchanging punches in the face, hitting the long shot with continuity. The first half was scored for Treviso by Adrian Banks, who kept in contact with him with 18 points in just 15 minutes. Reggio flies up to plus 11 of 39-28, thanks to a 6/9 from the arc, but also thanks to a balance of players who score continuously, scoring 48 points in just 20 minutes.

In the second half Treviso does not have the same contribution from its leader even if it manages to get to minus 2, while Reggio has the same many protagonists (3 players in double figures after 30 minutes) and reaches +11 at the end of the third quarter on 67- 56.

In the last quarter the teams feel the tension, the scores drop, but Reggio doesn’t let the guests get too close and the game ends 88-77. For Reggio 17 by Olisevicius, for Treviso 26 by Banks.