2023 started with positive signs for the Italian car market, at least if we take January 2022 as a reference when registrations were slow due to the microchip crisis which slowed down the production of new vehicles. January ended with 128,301 new registrations, 19% more than the 107,853 units registered in the same month of the previous year but far from the 156,301 in January 2020 or the 165,987 units in 2019. In short, good yes but certainly not very good . However, let’s see which cars are preferred by Italians segment by segment in the Unrae surveys, starting this year in the top ten a difference is made between sedans and SUVs.