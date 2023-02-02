A wide debate has been carried out since the measures stipulated in the coexistence manual of an educational institution in Huila were known. This arose because many point out that this decision violates the free development of the personality of the students and, furthermore, it shows that the educational sector is not at the forefront of the transformations that society and, of course, young people have undergone. At this time there are other rectors who are also taking drastic measures, but the question remains of the decision they make after the controversy.

By: Johan Edward Rojas Lopez

The beginning of the school calendar in the department of Huila has generated a strong controversy due to the measures that have been adopted in the coexistence manuals of certain educational institutions where they prohibit the use of cell phones, piercings, dyed and long hair, and even even courtships. This has generated a strong debate since it would be in some way and with certain measures restricting the freedom of expression of the student body.

Milena Oliveros Crespo, Secretary of Education of Huila

Faced with this, Milena Oliveros Crespo, Secretary of Education of Huila, expressed that she agrees with some of the measures, however, she also supports the freedom of expression that students have and, therefore, considers that some guidelines do not correspond to the transformation of society. In this sense, although she does not consider that this will generate massive student withdrawals, it is important to stop and interpret these coexistence manuals so that a deep reflection is also generated on the abuse of trust of some children, adolescents or young people with the institutions.

He then hopes that the directors of these educational centers manage to handle the situation with those minors who feel affected by the various statements. “I know there are coordinators wanting to organize in the same way. What I perceive is that some rectors have wanted to impart a little more respect to the institutional framework and I would believe that these are issues of interpretation. All our respect for those who are affected, I believe that each of the students must be interpreted, ”said the head of the portfolio.

Free development of personality could be transgressed

Lawyer Alfredo Vargas said that it is very important to analyze this situation in depth, since we are talking about young people who are essentially in a state of rebellion and oppose certain parameters. Under this order of ideas, it is completely necessary to understand that the world in general is in a different moment.

“Before, we were all uniformed in its entirety and that has a fascist origin, contrary to that, democratic regimes do not uniform students, but rather allow them to have that freedom as happens in other developed countries. Here we are behind in our concepts of education, ”he said.

Knotting to this, the Political Constitution establishes in article 16 the free development of the personality, a fundamental right that is above any manual of coexistence of an educational intuition. This is how, according to the lawyer, the Constitutional Court in repeated sentences has indicated that, “the coexistence manuals cannot enter the internal jurisdiction and define the decisions of the students regarding the objects they carry and their personal presentation, in fact , in this matter of recognition of non-discrimination, the LGTBIQ+ population can attend with the uniform they want”.

It is then expected that the directors of these educational centers manage to handle the situation with those minors who feel affected by the various statements.

To this extent, in the exercise of free personality development, what educational institutions should do is through pedagogy teach people to live and respect those diversities. Therefore, the invitation made by the legal professional is simply to promote respect, tolerance, recognition of diversity and generate coexistence, without wanting to impose a coexistence manual that would be transgressing freedom of expression and, furthermore, could not be above what the Political Constitution dictates.

“We are a multi-ethnic, multicultural, varied country and here diversity is our main heritage and to that extent it is in those contexts where respect must be promoted. Now, with the issue of the use of cell phones, it must be said that today we are experiencing a way of communicating through these devices and teachers should take advantage of these tools to develop their learning processes. This entire culture has very macho qualities and believes that we are all equal and that this must be done through education, which is wrong and has a history of dictatorships, ”he concluded.

socialization is necessary

In turn, Oliveros Crespo made it clear that the rectors, in accordance with the Coexistence Committee, have the necessary autonomy to take this type of measures that should be publicized in a timely manner, since for some they can become very drastic, without understanding that they really the same pedagogical dynamics have meant that these coexistence manuals have to be strengthened because otherwise the students would get out of hand. The foregoing, admitting that, it is important to continue in the dialogue to determine to what extent these declared decisions were measured.

This is how, he also explained that he is aware that many institutions and workers in the education sector are not at the forefront of the changes that society has imposed and, for this reason, there are still educators who sometimes do not interpret the advances of the youth and the world. “Young people today have to be spoken to clearly because they spoke to us with a lot of taboo. We have to take that step that they themselves demand of us, it is a modernity that we should know how to carry, interpret and apply. So we do have to be more at the forefront of what society is demanding of us.”

This arose because many point out that this decision violates the free development of the personality of the students.

Finally, while the debate continues through digital platforms, the truth is that, for experts in the field and the educational sector itself, this is a space that should have been discussed a while ago because the limits that can be reached are often unknown. with freedoms and diversities, in this sense, it is expected that this situation contributes to the restructuring that education must have in all corners of the country.

“Here we are talking about an education reform, but that brings with it changes and it is necessary to give them from the national order, training educators on a daily basis to update them to the education of today’s education. The changes have been abrupt and we are not prepared for that,” determined Zoilo Chaux Jaramillo, executive vice president of Confenalpadres.