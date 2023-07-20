Reijnders al Milan, ‘mio padre mi mostrava Gullit e Van Basten’ – Calcio

An easy choice, the one that Tijjani Reijnders had to make to choose the Rossoneri. He himself confessed it to Milan TV: “I didn’t have to think twice about it”, explains the Dutch midfielder, shortly after signing a contract until June 2028. “When I was little, my dad showed me videos of Van Basten and Gullit,” continues Reijnders.





“Last week I looked at Ronaldinho’s, who was my idol. The number 14 shirt? The number 6 was my first choice, but I couldn’t wear the number of a Rossoneri legend”, he explains referring to Baresi, “but the 14 made you think of Cruijff””.



