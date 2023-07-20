Milan, at the commemoration of Paolo Borsellino a long applause against Silvio Berlusconi

Milano – A long applause against Silvio Berlusconi which breaks the solemnity of the ceremony, among the embarrassed faces of the authorities present. During the Milanese celebration for the anniversary of the Via D’Amelio massacrein which the judge Paolo Borsellino and five agents of his escort lost their lives, are in fact not lacking the controversy over the relationship between the founder of Forza Italia and the mafia.

To open the dance, in the opening speech of the ceremony, was Guido Fogacci of the Antonino Caponnetto training school. “Who knows what Falcone and Borsellino would have thought – asked Fogacci – when they saw the country put their flags at half-mast for a gentleman who founded a political party together with a man definitively sentenced to 7 years for external competition in a mafia association That party is Forza Italia and it is currently in government”.

Immediate the convinced applause of the hundred people present. Fogacci then goes on to cite various victims of the mafia, from Peppino Impastato, “comrade of Democrazia Proletaria”, to Piersanti Mattarella, “Christian Democrat”, to underline how the fight against the mafia should not have a political tinge.

The mayor of Milan Giuseppe Sala tries to throw water on the fire. “Thinking of Fogacci’s words – says Sala – the fight against the mafia is a priority that should not be the prerogative of a political party but must characterize more than ever today the action of all institutions, all of them is a future”. And the Chief Prosecutor of Milan, Marcello Viola, says the same: “I feel things in the air… this is not the time for controversy. The action against the mafia is a struggle that must bring together and not divide”.