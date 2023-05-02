Reinforcements for the master, Kundrátek returns to Třinec

“The fact is that Tomáš Kundrátek is returning to Třinec by mutual agreement,” Zábranský confirmed speculation from the last few days.

A 33-year-old participant in three world championships and two Olympic tournaments, Kundrátek, who helped end the ten-year medal fast of the national team at major events last year in Tampere thanks to bronze, played 39 games for Brno in the regular season and scored five goals and 10 assists. He added three goals and four assists in 10 starts in the elimination games.

A hockey player with experience from the NHL, where he defended the colors of Washington, came to Třinec during the 2018/19 season after returning from the KHL. He managed only six starts in the Slezan jersey and played the rest of the season in Davos, Switzerland. But he spent the next three seasons in the Steelers’ jersey.