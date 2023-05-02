Turkish fighter jet KAAN | Info

Erdogan revealed the name of the new fighter jet, and this is a historic moment for Turkey.

The President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, said today that he will Turkish fighter plane, known as TF-X, called “KAAN”. “Turkey is now present in every field – on land, in the sea and under the sea, in the air and in space,” Erdogan said during an event called “Future Century” organized by the Turkish Aerospace Industry (TAI) Ankara.

The fifth-generation “KAAN” aircraft was developed by TAI with the aim of replacing the Turkish military’s aging F-16 fleet, Anatolia reported. With this aircraft, Turkey will become one of the five countries that have this type of technology, Erdogan added. The plane, for which the project began in 2016, was completed in March, the Turkish news agency added.

“Today we have reached results that are symbols of our future, pointed out by Gazi Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, who said: ‘The future is in the sky’. That’s why we say ‘the future’ today,” Erdogan said and assessed that today is a historic day for Turkey. He also announced the first flight of the Turkish combat drone “ANKA-3” in the coming days.

“Another historic day for Turkey, its defense industry and aviation. As Turkey grows stronger, we will see that peace, justice and equality take root in our region and in the world,” noted the Turkish president.



