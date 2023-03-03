Model worker Hu Jinqiu gets another 20+10 data

Reluctantly, Zhejiang East Sunshine Men’s Basketball Team lost to Tianjin in an away game

Source: Qianjiang Evening News





Reporter Cao Linbo

On March 2, the second match day of the third phase of the CBA regular season kicked off. Zhejiang East Sunshine Men’s Basketball team challenged Tianjin Men’s Basketball Team away.

This is the first game of Zhejiang East Sunshine Men’s Basketball Team after the opening of home and away games in the third stage, and it is still an away game. I feel that the players of Zhejiang East Sunshine Men’s Basketball Team are not mentally prepared. The feeling of Sun Minghui and Zhao Yanhao Neither is good. The Zhejiang East Sunshine Men’s Basketball team can only rely on Welzer and Cummings to score from the outside. The two foreign players each scored 4 three-pointers. Only Sun Minghui made one from the local player. Basically, we can only rely on the performance of Hu Jinqiu and two foreign players to keep scoring.

Hu Jinqiu played 42 minutes and 16 seconds and scored 25 points and 11 rebounds. He is worthy of the title of a model worker, and he is also the only domestic player to score in double figures.

Although the Tianjin men’s basketball team did not have enough offensive firepower at the beginning, and their foreign aid James lost his balance during a dunk in the middle of the second quarter. His whole body fell to the floor and was difficult to move for a time. , However, a reporter later broke the news that James’ initial diagnosis was not a big problem, and he had a short-term amnesia after the injury. At present, there is pain in the head, cervical spine, hands and feet, but not severe. There were multiple wounds on the face, one tooth was damaged and another was loose. But no dizziness, vomiting and so on. Currently undergoing further examination, waiting for the results.

In the third quarter, Lin Tingqian of the Tianjin men’s basketball team scored consecutively, leading the Tianjin men’s basketball team to widen the point difference to more than 10 points. However, the Zhejiang East Sunshine Men’s Basketball Team has not launched an effective offense and formed a point-chasing offensive. In the end, they had no choice but to lose Lost this game.

After the game, Zhejiang East Sunshine Men’s Basketball coach Wang Bo said: “The Tianjin team is more prepared than us in all aspects of this game, and the defense is also very tough. Our team Hu Jinqiu and Zhu Junlong have just returned from the national team. Not enough, Lin Tingqian scored 30 points and Xiaowai scored 20 points, and the restrictions on them are not enough.”

Next, Zhejiang East Sunshine Men’s Basketball Team will usher in their first home game of the season on March 4, facing a strong enemy Guangdong Men’s Basketball Team. I hope they can adjust their status in time and strive for home victory.